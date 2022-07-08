Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.