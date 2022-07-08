Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

