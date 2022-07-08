Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 163 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.