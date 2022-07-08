Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 172 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

