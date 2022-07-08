Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 21,567 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

