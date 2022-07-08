Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 88,520 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,520 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 142,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 327,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

