Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $328,000 Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

