Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMC opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

