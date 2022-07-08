Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

