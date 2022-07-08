Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.04. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $18.80.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 EPS for the current year.
About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
