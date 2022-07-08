Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 13,432 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 432.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,013.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

NYSE:JCI opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

