Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 18,750 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 555.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,123 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

