Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

NYSE LOW opened at $181.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average of $212.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

