Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUAG. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 155,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,233,000.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUAG opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.