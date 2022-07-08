Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.49 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

