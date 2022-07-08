Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 74,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 102,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

