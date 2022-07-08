Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after buying an additional 29,564 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 28.7% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 9.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 6,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

