Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 28,136 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.13 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

