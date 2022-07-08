Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 459.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.