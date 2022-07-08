Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,188,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 101,140 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 375,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 78,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 156,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

