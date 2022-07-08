Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 215.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ferrari by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.18.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.