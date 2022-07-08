Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,305,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $125.82 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

