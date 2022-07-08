Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $943,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Virtu Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of -0.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

