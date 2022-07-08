Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $972,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,862,000 after buying an additional 977,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,683,000 after buying an additional 726,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,674 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares during the period.
Shares of IEUR opened at $44.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18.
