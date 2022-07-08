Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $478.83 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.96 and a 200 day moving average of $474.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

About Elevance Health (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.