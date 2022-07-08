Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

