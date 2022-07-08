Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Semtech by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after purchasing an additional 510,313 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,787,000 after purchasing an additional 166,477 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 265,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 154,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,600.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 112,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

