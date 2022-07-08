Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 9,600 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 195.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,853,000 after acquiring an additional 79,814 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 647,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,404 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Copa from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Shares of CPA opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

