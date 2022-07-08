Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after buying an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Lyft by 44.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 2,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lyft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.