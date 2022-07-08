Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,405 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

GSY opened at $49.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

