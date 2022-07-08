Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.03%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

