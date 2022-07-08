Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after acquiring an additional 131,305 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in LHC Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 547,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,293,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $159.61 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $216.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

