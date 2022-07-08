Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

