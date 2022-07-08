Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.
Shares of IGIB opened at $51.18 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $61.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.
