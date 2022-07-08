Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 963 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 33,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

