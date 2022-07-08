Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Citigroup

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $208.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.64.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.13. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,577,000 after buying an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after buying an additional 388,101 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after buying an additional 353,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,354,000 after buying an additional 55,104 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

