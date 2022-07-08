Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 28 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $517.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

