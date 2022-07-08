Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,324,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Badger Meter by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,272,000 after buying an additional 65,198 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Badger Meter by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 44,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.97. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

