Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,841,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS VOTE opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

