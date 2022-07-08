Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.67.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.