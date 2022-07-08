Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.67.

