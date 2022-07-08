Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 573,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

