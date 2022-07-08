Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,865,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.