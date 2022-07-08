Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average of $136.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

