Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 211 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54,457 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

FAST opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

