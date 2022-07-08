Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf lowered their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($108.33) to €93.00 ($96.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

