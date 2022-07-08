Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Shares of BIIB opened at $217.96 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $372.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

