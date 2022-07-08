Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,156,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after buying an additional 395,632 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 203,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after buying an additional 190,298 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,706,000 after buying an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after buying an additional 83,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM opened at $45.38 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

