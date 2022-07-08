Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 319,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,964,000 after buying an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

