Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

