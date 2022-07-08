Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in MannKind were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.90. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

